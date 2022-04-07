Politics

Gov. Holcomb vs. lawmakers set to go before Indiana Supreme Court

by: Lakyn McGee
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The legal battle between Governor Eric Holcomb and fellow Republicans is scheduled to go before the Indiana Supreme Court at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Holcomb filed a suit a year ago to protect the power of governors to issue emergency orders.

Republican lawmakers openly opposed some of Holcomb’s executive orders, such as mask mandates.

The proposal established a new process for the General Assembly to call itself into a 40-day emergency session to consider legislative action of a statewide emergency.

That limits a governor’s authority to impose long-lasting emergency restrictions such as mask rules and business closures.

Holcomb vetoed the bill last April and lawmakers overrode his veto.

Holcomb argued only he had the authority to call a special session.

A lower court ruled the law does not violate the state constitution.

Holcomb appealed the ruling and the Indiana Supreme Court took jurisdiction over the case.

