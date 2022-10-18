Politics

Greenwood city government in 2023 to give $1 million to 3 school districts

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Greenwood Common Council on Monday night agreed to set a to set aside $1 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funding to reimburse local school corporations for building upgrades.

News 8 first reported about the proposal from Republican Mayor Mark Myers on Oct. 5. All nine council members voted to approve the proposal.

The money will be split evenly among the three school districts serving Greenwood: Center Grove, Greenwood and Clark-Pleasant.

Myers has said he hopes the districts use the money for cameras, locks and other security equipment rather than paying salaries for extra staff.