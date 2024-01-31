Groups hold gun violence prevention rally

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple groups held a rally Tuesday at the Statehouse to strengthen Indiana gun violence prevention laws.

Organizers say they met with lawmakers along with volunteers and gun violence survivors.

Organizers say the rates of gun homicides are rising faster in the Hoosier state than the national average.

An Indianapolis Fire Department firefighter shared the story of him losing his best friend on Jan. 1 to gun violence. Ronnie Saunders says more must be done. “We’ve got to find a way to end senseless gun violence. We shouldn’t be losing people.”

The rally was held by Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, both a part of the nation’s largest gun violence prevention organization.

