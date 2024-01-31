Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Groups hold gun violence prevention rally

Groups hold gun violence prevention rally

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple groups held a rally Tuesday at the Statehouse to strengthen Indiana gun violence prevention laws.

Organizers say they met with lawmakers along with volunteers and gun violence survivors.

Organizers say the rates of gun homicides are rising faster in the Hoosier state than the national average.

An Indianapolis Fire Department firefighter shared the story of him losing his best friend on Jan. 1 to gun violence. Ronnie Saunders says more must be done. “We’ve got to find a way to end senseless gun violence. We shouldn’t be losing people.”

The rally was held by Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, both a part of the nation’s largest gun violence prevention organization.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Elon Musk cannot keep Tesla...
Business /
Nonprofit urges Indiana lawmakers to...
Political News /
A little country, a lot...
Entertainment /
Prosecutor accuses Delphi defense of...
I-Team 8 /
Senate approves bill to expand...
Indiana News /
Rep. Banks: Carmel should drop...
Political News /
‘Suits’ tops list for most...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Generations Pie Company
All Indiana /