Hamilton County leaders to discuss Sheridan-Adams Township merger

This map shows the extraterritorial jurisdiction surrounding Sheridan, Indiana, (tan) and the portion of Adams Township for which zoning decisions fall under the jurisdiction of Hamilton County officials (blue). A reorganized Sheridan would have jurisdiction over the entire township. (Provided Image/Hamilton County Plan Commission via Hamilton County Reporter)

ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hamilton County commissioners on Thursday morning will have a forum to discuss a proposal to merge the town of Sheridan and the township of Adams into a single government.

The township currently surrounds the town in northwestern Hamilton County, a predominantly rural area. The Hamilton County Reporter, a News 8 newspartner, says the reorganization will effectively end the existence of Adams Township, making Sheridan the size of the current township.

Hamilton County officials have voiced concerns about the proposal, which both the town and the township have agreed to do. One concern is that the organizers of the effort have under-estimated what would be the town’s added cost of provided road maintenance and police services.

OneZone Chamber and the Northern Hamilton County Chamber will host commissioners Christine Altman and Mark Heirbrandt from 9-10 a.m. Thursday at the Remnant Coffee Shop, 101 W. Main St. in Arcadia.

Hamilton County shared information about the forum on Wednesday morning. Registration for the event is online.

Adams Township in 2023 was estimated to have 5,400 residents, including 3,200 in the town of Sheridan, according to information from StatsIndiana.

Sheridan is about an hour’s drive north-northwest of downtown Indianapolis.