Here’s where Indy will spend $30 million on road, bridge projects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new pedestrian bridge over Keystone Avenue is in the works, one of eight projects that have received funding from a regional government planning group, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Thursday.

It’s one of eight projects that will be paid for with money from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization. Its representatives presented a check for more than $30 million to Public Works for the projects.

The pedestrian bridge will be for the Nickel Plate Trail near 49th Street. The trail runs along the former railroad bed.

Anna Gremling, executive director of the planning organization, said, “The Department of Public Works put together solid applications for quality projects that not only looked at the infrastructure investments but vulnerable users, and we are very excited today to present the check for $30 million.”

The money also will pay for other road and bridge repairs. Here’s the complete list, by cost:

Madison Avenue road diet from Martin Street to Pleasant Run Parkway: $11,762,960.

South County Line Road expansion from Depot Drive to Woodcreek Drive: $5,970,560.

Nickel Plate Trail pedestrian bridge over Keystone Avenue: $4,871,339.

High School Road bridge over Conrail railroad: $2,245,346.

Rehabilitation of 38th Street bridge over Little Eagle Creek: $2,214,356.

46th Street and Mitthoefer Road intersection improvements: $1,568,182.

46th Street Bridge over Indian Creek: $1,515,460.

Knozone awareness funding: $320,000.

