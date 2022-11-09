Politics

Hogsett ’50/50′ on seeking re-election, decision expected by end of month

Mayor Joe Hogsett talks during a news conference Aug. 24, 2022, in the Mayor's Office Conference Room on the 25th floor of the City-County Building at 200 E. Washington St.,, Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says he’s “50/50” on whether to seek a third term in office.

Hogsett told News 8 Wednesday morning that he wanted to wait until after passage of the city’s budget and the midterm elections before deciding on a 2023 campaign.

“I intend to be making decisions and announcements probably by the end of the month,” Hogsett said. “It’s probably 50/50 proposition right now. I have to have lengthy conversations with my family. It’s been a difficult three-year period during the second term.”

Hogsett began serving as mayor of Indianapolis on Jan. 1, 2016.

His second term in office has included a surge in homicides in the city, including two record-setting years for homicide numbers, business shutdowns throughout the city due to COVID-19, and the downtown riots following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

“The second term has been incredibly difficult for everybody all over the world, so I’m keeping that in mind as I make the decision,” Hogsett told News 8. “Certain initiatives that we began in the first term were not denied, but certainly delayed by the pandemic. I’d like to at least see clear some of those projects to finalization,”

Democrat Robin Shackleford is expected to announce her campaign for mayor Thursday afternoon. Shackleford has served in the Indiana House of Representatives since 2012, and currently serves as the chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.

Current City-County Council President Vop Osili has also been mentioned as a potential successor to Hogsett.

“I’ve talked to Vop on several occasions. I think he would be an outstanding candidate were he to choose to run,” Hogsett said.

No Republican candidates have publicly announced campaigns for Indianapolis mayor for 2023.

Conservative commentator and publisher of IndyPolitics.org Abdul-Hakim Shabazz tells News 8 that he is considering a possible mayoral campaign as a Republican but has not made a final decision.