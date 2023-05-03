Hogsett, Shreve gain bids for mayoral faceoff in November

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett gained the Democratic bid on Tuesday to seek reelection, while Jefferson Shreve won Republican voters approval to face off against the incumbent in Indiana’s largest city.

In speeches after their victories, crime appeared to be the issue for November’s election.

Hogsett won with 28,273 votes, 58% of the the total. The closest contender to Hogsett was Robin Shackleford who received 18,340 votes.

Shreve won 19,152 votes, or 65%, over three opponents. The closest contender was Abdul-Hakim Shabazz who received 7,629 votes.

Independent and third-party candidates have until early July to join Shreve and Hogsett on the ballot.

A victorious Shreve told supporters Tuesday night that it’s time to build a winning coalition to take back the mayor’s office.

In a speech to supporters, Shreve praised his rivals’ efforts and said he would in particular like to find some way to bring Shabazz or another Republican opponent, James W. Jackson, on board in a potential Shreve administration, either in an informal or a formal capacity.

Looking ahead to the November general election, Shreve acknowledged running as a Republican in a Democratic city will be an uphill climb. He said his decision to spend his own money on a campaign was “a decision from the heart” not made on the traditional cost-benefit metric of business. Shreve said Hogsett was not a bad person but had governed badly.

Shreve told News 8 afterward his job now is to expand on the inroads he made with voters this spring. “I’ve got to put some policy meat on the bone and put it forward to voters. My messaging has out of necessity been pretty simple as we run up to this primary,” he said. “But I mean, I’ve got some substantive ideas with my team that I want our people in Marion County to hear about, understand and get their buy in because ultimately, their vote’s going to follow.”

At Hogsett’s election party, supporters cheered as he entered the room just moments after Shackleford’s team announced that she had conceeded to him.

Hogsett thanked Shackleford and said the two will now become allies in the general election/

Hogsett’s speech then pivoted to the general election. He painted himself as the complete opposite of his opponent. He said Shreve wants to take Indianapolis back to the past, and Hogsett wants to progress towards the future.

One of the things Hogsett highlighted in his speech is his efforts to combat violent crime. “I’m proud that our three-year, $150 million anti-violence initiative is powered by neighborhood leaders, not special interest groups who come to town only to turn around and leave again, and we’re working to keep out of the hands of our young people the guns, not put more guns out on the street.”

Hogsett declined to talk with News 8 immediately after his speech, saying he would talk later with the news media about his victory.