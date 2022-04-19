Politics

Holcomb, 17 other governors oppose rules on charter school funds

(WISH) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has joined 17 other Republican governors in a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in protest of proposed new rules on funding for charter schools.

The governors say the new rules would restrict funding for charter schools and threaten their future.

They’re asking that the comment period on the new rules be extended, the community impact analysis requirement be removed, and implementation be delayed by one year.

The governors’ letter says 3.5 million students are in U.S. charter schools.

News website Education Week says 50.7 million students are in U.S. public schools.