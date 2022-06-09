Politics

Holcomb announces inflation relief plan; wants to send $225 to every taxpayer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eligible Hoosiers would receive an additional taxpayer refund under a proposal Gov. Eric Holcomb released Thursday morning.

The governor’s plan would boost automatic taxpayer refund payouts by $225 per taxpayer. When combined with a previously-announced $125 refund, the governor’s office said eligible Hoosiers would receive about $350 in total. Married couples filing jointly would receive about $700.

The governor’s plan follows months of rising inflation coupled with record gas prices. According to AAA, a gallon of regular gas in Marion County cost $5.237 on Thursday morning, with the statewide average sitting at $5.238.

The plan would require legislative approval. Holcomb said he plans to call a special session to secure approval later in June. House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray both released statements in support of doing so within minutes of the governor’s announcement. Huston said the refund would provide “quick and substantial” relief while maintaining the state’s budget reserves and providing budgetary flexibility.

The Indiana Democratic Party in a separate statement praised the move but called it “a bare-minimum band-aid” and said the state’s Republican leadership should have acted sooner.