Holcomb backs Pence’s presidential bid

Indiana's first lady Karen Pence, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, Olympic fencer Gerek Meinhardt, and Indiana Lt. Gov. Eric Holcomb pose for a photo during a ceremony honoring Olympians from Indiana and those who trained in Indiana before the start of a game between the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 11, 2016, in Indianapolis. (Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

(WISH) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has endorsed former governor and vice president Mike Pence in his bid for the Republican nomination to run for president in 2024.

They served together as Indiana’s top two government leaders for about eight months in 2016.

Pence shared Holcomb’s words in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Holcomb wrote, “I’ve known Mike Pence for decades. Throughout those years, he’s remained as honest as the day is long. Never once has he sacrificed an ounce of integrity in service of our state and nation as Congressman, Governor, and Vice President. Mike’s long been known to be forthright on the issues of the day, convicted in thought, and a consistent messenger regarding America’s role, at home and abroad, as a powerful force for good. He’s experienced, allergic to personal scandal, and prepared to serve as our next President on day one. As one Hoosier Governor to another, I look forward to supporting him as the weeks and months ahead unfold.”

Pence, in response, shared a message from his wife and himself. “Karen and I truly are honored by Governor Holcomb’s endorsement as we set out to make American stronger and more prosperous.

“Governor Holcomb was a steadfast partner as we cut taxes, achieved record employment, expanded school choice, and stood for the right to life here in the Hoosier State, and I am grateful for his unwavering support.”

Holcomb became Indiana’s lieutenant governor on March 3, 2016, and then governor in 2017. Pence on July 15, 2016, ended his reelection campaign for a second four-year term as governor when he agreed to be Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate.

The endorsement came on the same day Pence issued a statement in favor of Arkansas’ efforts to “ban harmful and irreversible gender surgeries in Arkansas and across the nation.”

Within the past week, federal judges have blocked Arkansas and Indiana laws on access to gender-affirming care for juveniles. The judges expressed concerns about the constitutionality of the laws.