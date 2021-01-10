Holcomb directs flags be flown at half-staff in honor of US Capitol police officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Indiana to be flown at half-staff to honor United States Capitol Police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, in addition to all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement.

Flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Wednesday, according to Holcomb’s office. The order includes businesses and residents.

President Donald Trump ordered Sunday for the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for the two U.S. Capitol Police officers and all members of law enforcement across the nation.

In the proclamation, Trump said the show of respect will take place at the White House and all federal buildings through sunset on Wednesday. The proclamation makes no mention of the rioting at the Capitol.

Sicknick joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008, serving until his death Thursday after being attacked as rioters seething over Trump’s election loss stormed the Capitol, believing the president’s false claims of a rigged election.

Authorities announced the death of Liebengood on Sunday. It was not clear whether his death was connected to Wednesday’s events. Two people familiar with the matter said the officer’s death was an apparent suicide. They were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and requested anonymity.