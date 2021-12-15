Politics

Holcomb: Indiana residents to receive $125 tax refund

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All Hoosiers will receive an automatic tax refund, according to the governor.

Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement Wednesday. The refund will be applied after filing 2021 taxes.

“Despite a pandemic, Indiana exceeded all expectations and closed the state fiscal year with an unprecedented amount in reserves,” Holcomb said in a statement. “We have an obligation to put this money back in the hands of taxpayers instead of leaving it in the hands of government.”

The governor’s office says around $545 million will go back to taxpayers. 4.3 million Indiana residents are expected to be eligible.