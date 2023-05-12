Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Holcomb joins letter over transgender athletes

by: Maggie Connelly
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is joining two dozen other Republican governors telling the Biden administration to stay out of schools’ decisions on transgender athletes.

Holcomb on Friday signed a joint letter. In it, the governors say the federal government needs to leave decisions to the states. They cite a proposed rule banning schools and colleges that get federal funding to form a policy that would ensure students play on sports consistent with their biological sex.

In 2022, Holcomb vetoed a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls sports. Indiana lawmakers later overrode that veto.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Vandalism found at Christel House...
Crime Watch 8 /
New metal detectors at Speedway...
I-Team 8 /
Treasurer says ESG investing ban...
Political News /
25-year-old apprehended after Brazil homicide...
Crime Watch 8 /
IMPD seeking assistance to find...
Local News /
Pavel’s World warms up for...
News /
Drone with infrared technology helps...
Local News /
Border appears calm after lifting...
National News /