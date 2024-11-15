Holcomb takes final international economic development trip to the Middle East

(INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will make one more international economic development trip before leaving office in January — stopping in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to target partnerships in both the life sciences and defense sectors.

The trip will be his 27th as governor and the final stop abroad for his administration. Travel expenses are paid for by the Indiana Economic Development Foundation, which doesn’t disclose its funders.

“Indiana’s reputation as a central player in the global economy continues to grow, yielding real results for Hoosier industries, innovation and residents alike,” Holcomb said in a news release. “I look forward to running through the tape and taking our winning message to the Middle East and working to advance new partnerships focused on key sectors critical to tomorrow’s economy.”

Last month, Holcomb visited Ireland and announced a new, nonstop flight between Indiana and the European country. The trip to the Middle East will include Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles — who announced earlier this month he would retire as the leader of the Indiana National Guard — and representatives from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

“As a Hoosier, I couldn’t be prouder of our efforts to spark economic growth, develop global relationships and collaborate with our partners around the world,” Lyles said in the release. “Our efforts today will help our friends in the Middle East and citizens in Indiana, now and in the future, as we set the stage for a prosperous economy, technological advancements and security for our prosperity.”

The group will leave Indianapolis today and will arrive in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, Nov. 16. In Riyadh, the delegation will meet with U.S. Ambassador Michael Ratney and Hoosier families who are part of the U.S. Embassy community.

Company visits include Zimmer Biomet’s Riyadh facility, a medical technology corporation, as well as a stop in the town of Diriyah to discuss tourism and cultural development.

Saudi Arabia and Indiana exchanged $418 million worth of goods in 2023. The Hoosier State is home to three businesses owned by Saudi Arabians, including Gas Equipment Co. and SABIC Innovative Plastics. Three Hoosier corporations also operate in Saudi Arabia.

Following their time in Saudi Arabia, Holcomb and others will go to Kuwait to see a U.S. Army base where Hoosier soldiers are currently stationed. The government of Kuwait built and funded the military installation, which also hosts the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Coast Guard.

While in Kuwait City, Holcomb will visit the U.S. Embassy to meet with U.S. Ambassador Karen Sasahara prior to hosting a roundtable with local business stakeholders in the advanced manufacturing, life sciences, defense and agbioscience industries.

Kuwait imported $28 million worth of Indiana goods in 2023, including chemicals, fabricated metal, machinery, plastics and rubber and transportation equipment.