Hoosiers in poll divided on support of impeachment inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. gavels as the House votes 232-196 to pass resolution on impeachment procedure to move forward into the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington Oct. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana appears to be a state divided when it comes to the House of Representative’s impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, according to a university survey.

A phone survey of 600 adult Hoosiers found 43% approved and 48% disapproved. Full results of the Old National Bank/Ball State University 2019 Hoosier Survey will be released Nov. 12. Ball State’s Bowen Center for Public Affairs conducted the annual public opinion survey.

Chad Kinsella, an assistant professor of political science and the survey analyst, said in a statement, “Unlike recent national polls, which indicate a slight majority of Americans approve of the House impeachment inquiry against President Trump, this statewide survey shows that Hoosiers are less supportive of the inquiry.”

Approval of the impeachment inquiry was polarized along partisan lines.

“The survey indicates that 77% of Republicans disapprove of the impeachment inquiry, independents are evenly split on approval and disapproval of the inquiry at 44% each way, and 82% of Democrats approve of the impeachment inquiry,” Kinsella said. “Clearly, this is a divisive issue among Hoosiers as it is nationally and will set the stage for the upcoming presidential election in 2020.”