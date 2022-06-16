Politics

House panel issues report seeking recall of Elanco flea, tick collars

WASHINGTON (WISH) — A new U.S. House subcommittee report calls on Greenfield, Indiana-based Elanco to voluntarily recall a flea and tick collar for dogs and cats that’s “posed too great a risk to animals and humans to be safe for use.”

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s subcommittee on economic and consumer policy noted in its report that Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency signaled problems with the collar in 2016, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also expressed concerns for years.

The EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently said it’s investigating, the report says.

Bayer Animal Health began making the Seresto collars in 2013, the report says. Elanco acquired Bayer in August 2020. Bayer and Elanco have “sold millions of Seresto collars since the product entered the market in 2013,” the report says.

The report also says, “Canada’s PMRA reviewed 251 pet deaths linked to the Seresto collar and found that the collar probably or possibly caused 33% of those deaths. EPA independently reviewed the same 251 pet deaths and concluded that the collar probably or possibly caused 45% of those deaths.”

Elanco issued a statement in March 2021 about the collars. It said in part, “Based on recent misleading media coverage, a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee chair made a request to Elanco Animal Health, Incorporated to temporarily remove Seresto collars from the market. Elanco reiterates that it stands behind the safety data of Seresto generated for its registration and monitored via post-marketing surveillance.”

“There is no medical or scientific basis to initiate a recall of Seresto collars and we are disappointed this is causing confusion and unfounded fear for pet owners trying to protect their pets from fleas and ticks,” said Dr. Tony Rumschlag, senior director for Technical Consultants at Elanco, in the statement.

Elanco in April broke ground for a new headquarters at the site of the former General Motors Stamping Plant in Indianapolis.