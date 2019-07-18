House Speaker Pelosi to talk on reforms at Indy library

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, answers questions during a press conference at the Capitol on July 17, 2019 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will speak in Indianapolis on Friday afternoon about women’s equality, health care, the economy and the minimum wage.

Pelosi will be in Indianapolis along with South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a 2020 Democratic candidate for president, to speak Friday night in Union Station at the Young Democrats of America Convention.

Before speaking to the Young Democrats, Pelosi and U.S. Rep. André Carson, an Indianapolis Democrat, will speak at the Indianapolis Central Library, 40 E. St. Clair St. It’s part of a “Speaker in the House” event that has had Pelosi speaking across the nation on reform proposals.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. There will be an audience question-and-answer session at the conclusion of the event.