Indiana Black Legislative Caucus ‘Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds’ 2025 agenda

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus announced their 2025 legislative focus will be on mental and physical health.

The 2025 agenda, called “Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds,” aims to increase healthcare access with increased funding for mental healthcare, bringing more physicians to the state, and establishing a mental healthcare program for first responders.

Included in the IBLC’s collection of bills is a “momnibus” package in honor of late Sen. Jean Breaux.

“From making schools safer to increasing access to affordable housing, we in the IBLC are hard at work to make Indiana a safer, healthier and more equitable place to live, study, work and raise a family,” Rep. Earl Harris Jr., chair of the IBLC, said in the press conference.