Improving Indiana students’ reading skills is priority for Senate lawmakers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Improving students reading skills will be a top priority this year for Senate Republicans at the Indiana Statehouse.

It comes on the heels of a report that 1 in 5 Indiana third graders can’t read at grade level.

Senate Bill 1 would require schools to start giving the IREAD-3 assessment test in second grade. Students who pass the test would then be exempt from taking it again. Student who don’t pass must get targeted support during third grade. After getting help, students would get three chances to pass IREAD. Those students who don’t would be held back in the 3rd grade.. with limited exceptions.

During a Thursday morning news conference, Rep. Jeff Raatz, a Republican from Richmond, said, “Some may say retention’s not good for the child, but what isn’t good is to move the students on without foundational reading skills. To send these students on through school without the ability to read sets them up to struggle throughout the rest of their education and potentially the rest of their lives.”

Other priorities for Senate Republicans include child care access and affordability, and upgrading lead pipes to protect Hoosiers’ health.

The General Assembly began its 2024 session Monday. The session is scheduled to end by March 14.