Inaugural festivities kickoff for incoming Gov. Mike Braun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is gearing up for Gov.-elect Mike Braun’s Monday inauguration.

The three days of festivities kicked off Saturday evening with a gala at the JW Marriott.

The gala offered dinner to ticketed guests following a VIP and sponsor reception.

“We are celebrating our next Governor Mike Braun and his lovely wife, our new First Lady, Maureen Braun,” Indiana State Comptroller Elise Nieshalla said at the gala. “Of course, we’re going to have a new Lieutenant Governor, Micah Beckwith, his wife, Susan, and then we’ve got Attorney General Rokita and his wife, Kathy, we’re celebrating these wins. It’s going to be just a great opportunity.”

Nieshalla is using the night to focus on Braun’s legislative goals.

“Mike Braun is going to be a phenomenal governor with his Freedom and Opportunity platform,” Nieshalla said. “He’s going to just build on the success of our state, and do wonderful things to elevate Indiana as a real example for the world of fiscal responsibility and individual liberty.”

The gala comes before the devoutly Catholic Braun family is set to attend Mass on Sunday morning at the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral in downtown Indianapolis at 10 a.m.

Later on Sunday, the Indiana State Museum will host the Hoosier Heritage Family Day between 1 and 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but families should make sure to RSVP to the event.

“It’s a new time,” Nieshall said. “Term limits are very important for giving an opportunity for fresh perspective, fresh energy, and to appreciate the work that’s been done in the past, and to go on to make Indiana even better and stronger.”

The inauguration ceremony is set for 11 a.m. on Monday at the Hilbert Circle Theatre.