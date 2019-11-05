Incumbent Hogsett leads in early returns for mayor’s race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Joe Hogsett held an early lead in the election to serve a second four-year term as the city’s mayor.

The Democrat faced challenges from state Sen. Jim Merritt, a Republican, and Libertarian candidate Douglas McNaughton.

Hogsett, 63, was Indiana secretary of state from 1989-1994, the Indiana Democratic Party chairman from 2003- 2004 and the U.S. attorney for federal court in Indianapolis from 2010-2014.

Merritt, 60, was first elected to the state Senate in 1990. His district includes parts of Marion and Hamilton counties. He is the Senate majority caucus chair.

McNaughton, 55, is an automation engineer. He also has a weekly podcast.