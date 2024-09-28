Indiana attorney general seeking second execution date for convicted murderer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to set an execution date for a convicted murderer who fatally shot Beech Grove Police Officer William Toney on Sept. 29, 2000.

“Most Hoosiers and I expect justice without delay, especially when someone murders a police officer, one of the many, many brave men and women we thank and respect daily,” Rokita said. “This convicted cop killer has been on death row far too long — 22 years — and it’s past time for him to pay his debt to society.”

Rokita filed a formal motion Friday asking the Indiana Supreme Court to set a date for the execution of Benjamin Ritchie.

According to a news release, Indiana officials paused executions due to the Indiana Department of Correction’s difficulty obtaining the drug pentobarbital, which is used to carry out execution. That issue has been resolved.

On Sept. 11, the Indiana Supreme Court set an execution date of Dec. 18 for another convicted murderer, Joseph Corcoran, after Rokita filed a motion asking the court to set a date. Corcoran killed four people.