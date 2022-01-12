Politics

Indiana Congressman Trey Hollingsworth announces he will not seek reelection

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Republican Congressman Trey Hollingsworth, who represents the 9th congressional district in southern Indiana, announced on Wednesday he will not seek reelection.

Hollingsworth made the announcement in an Indy Star op-ed.

He was first elected in 2016, replacing current Sen. Todd Young.

Hollingsworth said in the op-ed he is contemplating his next steps.

“You deserve a Member of Congress totally and completely focused on the 9th District, and, though I have remained committed to that promise these three terms, now I will fight for you and us in different ways,” he wrote.

Hollingsworth has been rumored as a potential candidate for governor in 2024.