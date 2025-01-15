Braun orders flags to be flown at full-staff for Trump’s Inauguration Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A day after U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered that flags at the U.S. Capitol be raised to their full height on Inauguration Day for President-elect Donald Trump, Indiana’s new governor called on Hoosiers to do the same.

According to President Joe Biden’s proclamation, U.S. flags were to be lowered for 30 days, until Jan. 28, after the death of former President Jimmy Carter’s death on Dec. 29.

The U.S. flag code lays out parameters for lowering the U.S. flag to half-staff, including a 30-day period for current or former presidents to cover flags at federal government buildings and their grounds, as well as at U.S. embassies and other facilities abroad, including military installations and vessels.

A news release issued Wednesday afternoon from Indiana Gov. Mike Braun’s press secretary said flags should be flown at full-staff from sunrise until sunset on Monday.

“Following that, flags will be lowered to half-staff for the remainder of the month, in honor and memory of former President Jimmy Carter,” the release said.

Braun took office Monday.

Johnson also paused the 30-day flag-lowering order only for Monday.

On Jan. 3, Trump posted on social media that “Democrats are all ‘giddy’” about the notion that flags will be lowered when he takes office as president.

“Nobody wants to see this,” Trump wrote. He added that “no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Despite the U.S. flag code for the death of a former president, that code isn’t mandatory, so once Trump becomes president, the Republican leader could technically override it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

