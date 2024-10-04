Indiana Governor candidates debate school vouchers, have differing views on education funding and parental choice

During Thursday evening’s Indiana Governor debate at the WISH-TV studios, the candidates expressed differing opinions on the state’s school voucher system, revealing stark contrasts in their educational philosophies.

Republican candidate, Senator Mike Braun defended Indiana’s school voucher system as a crucial part of choice and competition.

“We are a state that has been on the leading edge of choice and competition, putting the parent as the main stakeholder in their kid’s education,” he argued.

Braun highlighted a real-world example of Pike County, where a mismanaged public school system led to the closure of high-performing schools. He also praised the option of charter schools, noting that “they are thriving now because they had the option, and the parents went for it.”

Democratic candidate Jennifer McCormick opposed the voucher system, criticizing it for pulling funds away from public schools without delivering on results.

“We should be looking at the results, and the results aren’t good,” she said, arguing that the current program is “not about parents choosing; it’s about schools choosing” who they admit, with admission policies that can discriminate against certain children.

She also highlighted the inequity in eligibility, saying, “How many families in Indiana can say they make over $220,000 for a family of four? It is certainly not serving Hoosiers.”

McCormick also pointed out that continuously changing educational standards and assessments has been costly and ineffective, blaming “20 years of one-party rule.”

Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater, a supporter of universal school choice, criticized Indiana’s public school system, claiming it was failing students.

“Our statewide standardized testing comes back and tells us that only 63% of the children are successfully doing well enough in math and English,” he noted.

He argued that Hoosier taxpayers should have access to any school they choose since “there is no such thing as public money. It’s your money.”

Rainwater also criticized McCormick’s track record as the state superintendent, pointing out multiple changes to standardized testing during her tenure, saying, “She had to say, ‘The test results aren’t what we want, so we’re not going to use them for a couple of years.’”

Hear each candidate’s views on education funding, parental control and school vouchers in the video player above. You can see the full debate and the candidate’s stance on other issues important to Hoosiers by clicking here.