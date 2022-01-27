Politics

Indiana House approves controversial critical race theory restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a month of debate that drew nationwide attention, the Indiana House of Representatives on Wednesday approved restrictions on how teachers can approach certain concepts.

The bill would prohibit educators from teaching certain concepts commonly associated with critical race theory. They include, among other things, the idea that a person is inherently racist, sexist or politically oppressive — consciously or unconsciously — by virtue of their belonging to a certain race or other group. It also would require teachers to post all classroom material online.

Additionally, school corporations would have to have a curriculum advisory committee including parents, teachers and community members.

During an hour of impassioned debate on the House floor, Democrats, including several Black lawmakers, said the bill was nothing more than an attempt by some parents to prevent their children from having to learn about uncomfortable topics. Rep. Renee Pack, D-Indianapolis, who is Black, said learning about the enslavement of her ancestors in school was extremely uncomfortable.

She said it also inspired her to work toward the betterment of her community, first in the Army and then as a school community liaison.

“I served kids and I supported families because I was uncomfortable,” she said. “It’s okay to be uncomfortable. That’s part of the learning process.”

The bill’s supporters said the measure has nothing to do with censorship and everything to do with reining in teachers who take such concepts too far. Bill sponsor Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, said he had taken pains to balance the concerns of teachers and parents.

“It’s not expected [students] sit and be quiet,” he said. “But it’s how you approach it, what methodologies you use, what examples you use in social emotional learning.”

The bill now heads to the Senate. That chamber’s leadership put its version of the bill on ice after the sponsor said teachers should be neutral in their approach to Nazism. He has since apologized for those comments. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray has not yet indicated his intentions with the House bill.