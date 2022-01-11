Politics

Indiana House passes bill to end handgun permits

(WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republicans in the Indiana House of Representatives on Tuesday pushed through a bill that would end handgun permits in the state.

The proposal passed 63-29, largely along party lines, despite opposition from several major law enforcement organizations, including Indiana State Police.

Some other police agencies have endorsed it.

The bill allows anyone 18 and older to carry a handgun, except for reasons like having a felony conviction or a dangerous mental illness.

It now moves to the Senate for consideration.

A similar bill failed to pass the General Assembly last year.