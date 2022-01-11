Politics

Indiana House passes bill to end handgun permits

(WISH Photo from video)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republicans in the Indiana House of Representatives on Tuesday pushed through a bill that would end handgun permits in the state.

The proposal passed 63-29, largely along party lines, despite opposition from several major law enforcement organizations, including Indiana State Police.

Some other police agencies have endorsed it.

The bill allows anyone 18 and older to carry a handgun, except for reasons like having a felony conviction or a dangerous mental illness.

It now moves to the Senate for consideration.

A similar bill failed to pass the General Assembly last year.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Local actor, Rob Gough, talks starring with Bruce Willis in ‘American Seige’

All Indiana /

All Indiana Artist: Natyalaya School of Arts dancers

All Indiana /

Tasty Takeout: Old Major Market

All Indiana /

Hoosier tech sector shatters investment record

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.