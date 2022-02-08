Politics

Indiana House Speaker Huston leaving job with College Board

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston left his job with the College Board on Feb. 8, 2022. (Provided Photo/Indiana House)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston has left his job with the college board.

The College Board is the the company that does the SAT and advanced placement tests.

The decision comes as some questioned Huston’s role with the company while also pushing an education bill at the Statehouse that limits what can be taught in Indiana classrooms.

Huston issued a statement saying, “Since taking on the role of House Speaker, I’ve contemplated how I could best balance the tremendous level of responsibility required in my substantial role at the College Board and as a public servant. Ultimately, I decided to leave the College Board family.”

Huston has served in the same role with the College Board since October 2012.

The headline has been updated to correct Huston’s spelling.