Indiana joins Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against Apple

An iPhone is displayed at an Apple Store on Jan. 22, 2008, in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The attorneys general of Indiana and three other states on Tuesday joined an antitrust lawsuit filed in March against Apple, the U.S. Department of Justice says.

As reported on WISHTV.com in March, the lawsuit, filed in federal court in New Jersey, alleges that Apple has monopoly power in the smartphone market and uses its control over the iPhone to “engage in a broad, sustained, and illegal course of conduct.”

Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s antitrust division said in a statement, “We welcome the States of Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada and Washington, who join our existing coalition to restore competition in the smartphone markets that Apple has monopolized. We look forward to litigating this important case alongside our state partners to deliver the benefits of competition to consumers, app developers, accessory makers and the American public.”

Apple called the lawsuit “wrong on the facts and the law” and said it “will vigorously defend against it.”

“At Apple, we innovate every day to make technology people love – designing products that work seamlessly together, protect people’s privacy and security, and create a magical experience for our users,” the company said in a statement. “This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets.”

