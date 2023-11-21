Indiana lawmakers: Hold back students who can’t read at grade level

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Top Republican legislative leaders on Tuesday said too many exceptions allow students to advance to the next grade despite lacking the requisite reading skills.

The most recent statewide reading assessment found that 18% of Indiana third graders can’t read at grade level. In a short speech to lawmakers on the General Assembly’s annual Organization Day, House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said he wants to pass legislation to cut that figure to no more than 5% and to require any student who can’t read at grade level to repeat the third grade.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Huston said it’s not fair to students to move them up to the next grade before they are ready. He said there already are laws on the books that deal with retaining students but he suspects lawmakers have added too many exceptions over time. He said legislation likely will focus on tightening those exceptions, though he added he doesn’t want to do away with them entirely.

“We’re adversely affecting any student we pass along who can’t read at an appropriate level,” he said. “Across the country, we’re reading worse than we did decades ago. So what we’re saying is, let’s get focused on it.”

Sen. Andrea Hunley, D-Indianapolis, said lawmakers just passed legislation this spring to require teachers to use the Science of Reading Curriculum and that legislation needs time to work. Hunley, a former teacher and principal, said being held back carries problems of its own that disproportionately affect students of color.

“It is really important that we can take (retaining students) on an individual basis,” she said. “What we know is that, for children who already have limited access to resources, who already are from underrepresented communities, the stigma is retention can actually increase the likelihood that they drop out.”

Although lawmakers indicated education will take center stage this session, it’s not the only legislation voters can expect. Huston said he wants lawmakers to authorize widening I-65 and I-70 to six lanes along their entire length in the state. In light of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel and a subsequent explosion in antisemitic rhetoric, he said he also wants to bring back legislation that would explicitly define antisemitism as a form of religious discrimination. The bill passed the House unanimously during the 2023 session but never got a hearing in the Senate.

For their part, Senate Democrats said they would prioritize child care issues such as expanding eligibility for child care development fund grants, which help pay for child care, and mandating paid family leave, especially for those who work in child care. They also said to expect legislation on housing and landlord-tenant issues, such as allowing renters to withhold rent over maintenance issues. Additionally, Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, said he will again file legislation to allow Indiana voters to put initiative petitions directly on the ballot. Taylor said doing so does not require changing the state’s constitution.

The legislative session begins on Jan. 8. Legislative leaders have said they hope to wrap up their work no later than March 14.