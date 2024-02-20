Indiana lawmakers vote to lift 40-year ban on happy hours

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers voted to lift a nearly 40-year ban on happy hours Tuesday.

Legislators sent House Bill 1086 to the governor’s desk with bipartisan support in a 38-10 vote. The bill would allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages at a reduced price for portions of the day.

State Sen. Kyle Walker, the bill’s sponsor, told lawmakers Tuesday that the tourism and restaurant industries want the legislation to attract more patrons and increase food sales.

The Republican said the bill would “generally assist an industry that is still fighting its way back after severe losses due to the pandemic.”

Some restrictions accompany the times businesses could reduce prices, or in other words, host a happy hour. The time may not exceed four hours in one day and 15 hours in one week. The proposal also says discounts could not be offered between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Happy hours were banned in the state in 1985, aiming to reduce drunk driving. People who knowingly or intentionally violate the current ban could face a Class B misdemeanor, according to state code.

If signed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, the law would go into effect July 1.