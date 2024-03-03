Indiana Libertarians nominate 2024 candidates

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Libertarians on Saturday returned two familiar names to the ballot at their state party convention.

Donald Rainwater will again carry the party’s banner in the gubernatorial race, this time with Tonya Hudson on the lieutenant governor ticket. Rainwater took home a record 11.4% of the gubernatorial vote in 2020. Andrew Horning is the party’s nominee for the U.S. Senate, a race in which he last competed in 2012.

Party officials said they also will field a quartet of candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives. William Henry, Jarrad Lancaster, James Sceniak and Rusty Johnson will compete in the Second, Third, Sixth, and Seventh congressional districts, respectively. Sceniak was the party’s 2022 Senate nominee. Additionally, five Libertarians have received nominations for Indiana House races: Charlie Florence for District 6, Josh Vergiels for District 22, Ron Dixon for District 25, Mark Renholzberger for District 97 and Libby Glass for District 98. Tim Cotton is the party’s sole state Senate nominee for District 10.

Ballot access in Indiana is determined by each party’s vote share in the secretary of state election. Libertarians have consistently met the requirement of 2% necessary to appear on the ballot, but have been unable to garner the 10% vote share necessary to mount a primary election. The Libertarian Party is the only party other than the Republican and Democratic parties with ballot access in Indiana this year. Anyone wishing to run on another party’s behalf is listed as an independent.

The Indiana Republican Party Convention is scheduled for June 15 and the Indiana Democratic Party Convention is set for July 13. Both will be held at the Indiana Convention Center.