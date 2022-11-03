Politics

Indiana mayor resumes duties after heart attack, hospital stay

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A north central Indiana mayor has resumed his duties after a judge found him able to again perform his job after suffering an April heart attack that sidelined him.

Miami Circuit Judge David Cox ruled this week that Peru Mayor Miles Hewitt is able to perform the duties of the city’s executive office after hearing testimony from Hewitt and considering a letter from the mayor’s cardiologist.

The 70-year-old, first-term mayor resumed his duties Tuesday, the Kokomo Tribune reported.

Hewitt said he believed he was able to return to his duties and City Attorney Dustin Kern filed a letter from the cardiologist stating the doctor believed Hewitt was able to return to work.

“I feel fantastic,” Hewitt said. “I think it’s great that I get to go back to do what the people have elected me to do.”

Hewitt suffered a heart attack April 29. Peru City Council President Patricia Russell was appointed as acting mayor May 18 after a judge deemed Hewitt unfit for office. At that time, Russell testified that Hewitt had recently been taken off a ventilator but had trouble speaking and writing, so he couldn’t conduct official business.

Hewitt said he was in intensive care for 26 days, followed by another month in a hospital and rehabilitation.

“I’m feeling better every day,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt’s term runs through 2023.