Indiana panel may fund upgrades for welcome centers, more truck parking

A planned Welcome Center on I-64 eastbound in Posey County, Indiana, will have exhibits highlighting President Abraham Lincoln's boyhood home. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The State Budget Committee on Tuesday will consider spending nearly $256 million to reconstruct welcome centers and rest areas, and to add truck parking space.

These welcome centers will receive the updates:

The agenda item before the budget committee says, “The current Welcome Centers have not been positive first impressions for travelers and the new or reconstructed Centers will be gateways to Indiana with architectural elements that match the region in which they are located.

“In addition, due to the safety of truck drivers and demand for truck parking, many locations are increasing their available truck parking or expanding truck-only parking facilities. These additions are focused on areas that have the highest commercial truck crashes and peak capacity rates during overnight hours.”

The money would come from U.S. Department of Transportation funds supplied to Indiana’s State Highway Fund, the budget committee’s agenda says. It was not clear from the agenda if the added spending is part of $600 million that the Indiana Department of Transportation had announced in August to invest in rest stops and welcome centers over 10 years.

The budget committee will meet starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Senate Appropriations Room 431 of the Indiana Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis.

