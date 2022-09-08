Indiana political figures pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Top Indiana political figures on Thursday said Queen Elizabeth II would be remembered for personal integrity and for her leadership.
Elizabeth II died on Thursday after 70 years on the British throne. She was 96.
Gov. Eric Holcomb said Elizabeth brought stability and strength to a country that experienced great change during her reign. He ordered all flags in the state be flown at half-staff in honor of her death.
“She led with unflappable class, purpose and vision and will leave behind a legacy that simply can’t be equaled, but in her honor, we should all try,” he said.
Mike Pence, former vice president and former governor of Indiana, wrote on Twitter her life of service and devotion “will be celebrated for generations to come.”
Sen. Todd Young, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the late queen “a towering figure” and said her leadership contributed to the preservation of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.
Congressman Andre Carson said Elizabeth left “a legacy of staunch leadership that spanned decades of world leaders.”