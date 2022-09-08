Politics

Indiana political figures pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Top Indiana political figures on Thursday said Queen Elizabeth II would be remembered for personal integrity and for her leadership.

Elizabeth II died on Thursday after 70 years on the British throne. She was 96.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Elizabeth brought stability and strength to a country that experienced great change during her reign. He ordered all flags in the state be flown at half-staff in honor of her death.

“She led with unflappable class, purpose and vision and will leave behind a legacy that simply can’t be equaled, but in her honor, we should all try,” he said.

Mike Pence, former vice president and former governor of Indiana, wrote on Twitter her life of service and devotion “will be celebrated for generations to come.”

.@KarenPence and I were saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth’s incredible life of service and devotion to country as the longest serving Monarch in British history will be celebrated for generations to come. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) September 8, 2022

Sen. Todd Young, who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, called the late queen “a towering figure” and said her leadership contributed to the preservation of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Today the world lost a towering figure.



The special relationship between our nations was preserved for decades in large part through the Queen’s friendship and leadership.



My heart goes out to the @RoyalFamily and the British people as they grieve her loss.🇬🇧🇺🇸 — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) September 8, 2022

Congressman Andre Carson said Elizabeth left “a legacy of staunch leadership that spanned decades of world leaders.”

With a legacy of staunch leadership that spanned decades of world leaders, Queen Elizabeth II left her mark on history. I send my sincerest sympathy and thoughts to our friends in the UK. https://t.co/R3oAGFhnq9 — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) September 8, 2022

My deepest condolences to our friends of the Commonwealth and the Royal family. The UK has lost a devoted leader, and America has lost a good friend. — Congressman Jim Baird (@RepJimBaird) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth was an amazing woman and loyal ally to the US. Praying for the Royal Family 🙏🏻 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 8, 2022