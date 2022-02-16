Politics

Indiana Rep. Banks facing ‘insurrection’ ballot challenge

FILE - In this March 16, 2021, file photo ranking member Jim Banks of Ind., speaks during a House Committee on Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel, hearing about Military Criminal Investigative Organization Reform Recommendations from the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. As the GOP looks to take back the House in 2022 midterms, Banks is developing a policy agenda that could bridge the divide between the party of Ronald Reagan and the party of Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana congressman who was rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the top Republican for the committee investigating last year’s U.S. Capitol insurrection is fending off an effort to remove his name from this year’s election ballot.

The challenge to Rep. Jim Banks’ candidacy by a long-shot Democratic challenger is at least the second across the country against a Republican House member that claims they violated the U.S. Constitution by supporting an insurrection.

Banks denounces the ballot challenge as frivolous.

A former Democratic member of the Indiana election commission says he believes it has little chance of success when it’s considered Friday.

A similar challenge is pending against North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn.