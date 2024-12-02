Indiana Republican Party Chair resigns

Indiana Republican Party Chair Randy Head has resigned after a little more than five months on the job. (Provided Photo/Indiana GOP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Republican Party Chair Randy Head abruptly announced his resignation Monday after just over five months on the job.

According to a news release from the party, Head informed the Indiana Republican State Committee of his decision over the weekend, citing his full-time responsibilities at the law firm of Krieg DeVault. Party officials said Vice Chair Erin Lucas will serve as interim chair pending the election of a new chair.

Head is the second chair of the party to step down this year. Anne Hathaway stepped down just 10 months into the role, immediately following this summer’s state party convention in which delegates nominated pastor Micah Beckwith for lieutenant governor, breaking with a long tradition of party delegates deferring to the party’s governor primary winner when it comes to selecting a running mate.

Head said in a statement he plans to continue his work on the state Republican committee. He said he was proud of his success in last month’s election in which Republicans swept all statewide races and maintained their supermajority in the General Assembly.

“I want to thank Governor-elect Mike Braun for trusting me with this role. It has truly been an honor. I also want to thank Krieg DeVault for allowing me to step away from my professional responsibilities to serve the party during this crucial time. Finally, I want to extend my gratitude to the hardworking staff at Indiana GOP headquarters. Their dedication and effort made it possible for us to exceed every fundraising benchmark and deliver these historic results.”

Randy Head, former Indiana Republican Party Chair

Gov.-elect Mike Braun thanked Head for his work and his ability to bring people together.

“Randy has also been a great partner in our gubernatorial transition, offering his expertise and leadership to ensure a smooth and successful process as we prepare to move forward. I look forward to working with the Indiana Republican State Committee to select a new chair who will build on the strong foundation Randy has established.”

Gov.-elect Mike Braun, R-Indiana