Indiana Republicans say they’re ready to back Israeli aid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republicans in Indiana’s Congressional delegation on Tuesday said they support more aid to Israel but added they want a tougher line on Iran.

Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind., who serves on the Middle East subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the United States needs to demonstrate to Hamas and to Iran its willingness to protect its people and its interests. Hamas has long been linked to Iran, though Tehran has denied any involvement in the planning or execution of last weekend’s attacks.

“Right now, I think a show of strength and support for Israel is going to be important, and let (Iran) know that we’re not going to stand for this kind of action in that region,” he said. “And that pushback, in my opinion, will help curtail some of their continued efforts.”

Baird and fellow Republican Rep. Jim Banks told News 8 they are convinced Iran played a role in the attacks. Banks went a step further, saying the Biden Administration’s decision to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian assets in exchange for freeing five American prisoners last month emboldened America’s enemies in the region.

In a speech to the nation Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden called Hamas’ attacks “an act of sheer evil.” He said at least 14 Americans were killed and an unknown number have now been confirmed to have been taken hostage by Hamas.

“Sadly, for the Jewish people, it’s not new,” he said. “This attack has brought to the surface painful memories and the scars left by a millennium of antisemitism and genocide of the Jewish people.”

Biden said he will ask Congress for additional support for Israel. Baird and Banks said they hope any aid packages include additional interceptors for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. Baird said it looks like Hamas is trying to overwhelm the system through the sheer weight of rocket attacks. Baird said he suspects any aid packages would be part of larger spending deals, while Banks said Israel deserves a standalone aid package.

“It’s my hope that we separate this very important cause of supporting Israel from anything else,” he said. “Israel is such an important ally to the United States. They are the greatest source of stability in the Middle East.”

Both Baird and Banks said the crisis in Israel underlines the need for the House to elect a new Speaker to succeed the deposed Kevin McCarthy. No aid package can get a floor vote until a Speaker is in place. Both Congressmen said they expect a vote on the House floor to elect a new Speaker as soon as Wednesday morning. Banks said Reps. Steve Scalise, R-La. and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are the only active candidates running.

Banks said he has heard from constituents who became trapped in Israel after airlines suspended flights there. He and Baird both said anyone with loved ones trying to get out of the region can contact their offices directly. You can also contact the Israeli Embassy at 1-833-890-9595.

