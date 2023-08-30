Indiana Sen. Chip Perfect set to resign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Senator Chip Perfect announced Wednesday that he will resign from the Senate next month.

Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg) represents District 43, which includes Dearborn, Jefferson, Ohio, Scott, and Switzerland counties and portions of Jennings County.

“I have had the honor to serve as senator of Senate District 43 for nearly nine years and have made the difficult decision to resign my position. It is a challenge to balance public service with business, personal, and family obligations, as each of those responsibilities has grown recently, and it feels like a disservice to the people of my district when I cannot fully give the Indiana Senate the focus it requires,” Perfect said in a release.

Perfect was re-elected in November and his current term was set to end in November 2026.

Perfect serves as chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Technology and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Utilities. He is the president and CEO of Perfect North Slopes, an alpine skiing resort in southeastern Indiana, which he operated for the last 42 years.

He will resign from his senate seat effective Sept. 26. The state Republican Party will hold a caucus to determine his replacement at a later date.