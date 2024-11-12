Sen. Young praises Trump’s picks for secretaries of state, homeland security

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s U.S. Sen. Todd Young on Tuesday said he’s pleased so far by President-elect Donald Trump’s picks for two key cabinet posts.

Trump this week has announced he will nominate Florida Sen. Marco Rubio for secretary of state and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Young, a Republican and Indiana’s senior U.S. senator, said he has served alongside both in Congress.

“I’m excited about their service, looking forward to serving and supporting each of them in their new capacities however I can,” he said.

Trump will have to fill thousands of posts when he takes office. Besides the 15 cabinet-level departments, the 47th president will have to name ambassadors, U.S. attorneys and marshals, a trade representative and numerous other positions. That’s in addition to the informal “czars” he plans to appoint, plus various White House staff jobs. Trump will enter the process with his party firmly in control of the Senate, where the party breakdown appears set at 53 Republicans and 45 Democrats, plus independents Angus King of Maine and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who caucus with the Democrats.

Young serves with Rubio on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He said Rubio is a critical thinker and an effective communicator who will give Trump his unvarnished opinion on global affairs.

“He’s also a team player, which I think is really important,” Young said. “Marco is a pro and I think he’s really going to thrive in this role.”

The new Congress, which will also see current Congressman Jim Banks join Young in the upper chamber, will be sworn in on Jan. 3. Young’s office said confirmation hearings can begin right away, though final floor votes on confirmations have to wait until after Trump takes office on Jan. 20.