Indiana Senate advances bill to expand mental health services

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Senate on Monday passed a bill addressing mental health crisis in Indiana.

Senate Bill 1 now heads to the Indiana House of Representatives for consideration.

State Sen. Michael Crider, a Greenfield Republican, said, “I can’t think of a single issue that effects more of our constituents than the issue of their mental health.”

Senate Bill 1 would increase mental health services by building out the state’s 988 mental health crisis hotline. It would also provide mental health counselors who could respond to someone who is emotionally distressed before the police do.

“Probably the most significant change in that sector is the mobile crisis response teams that actually go out into the communities and interact with folks struggling with a mental health challenge,” Crider said.

Veteran Rick Moscrip says the legislation is much needed. “I was handcuffed and put in the back of a police car, sheriff’s vehicle actually in front my children — 13, 10, and 4 years old — and for somebody that’s already experiencing trauma that let’s just say it doesn’t help.”

Crider is the author of the bill. He says in fall 2019 he lost an acquaintance to suicide. “Expanding the capacity is a really important thing and I think all of us, Republican, Democrat, independent, all of us recognize that.”

State Sen. J.D. Ford, an Indianapolis Democrat, said, “We have the opportunity to do something transformational in our state, which I think a lot of people are starting to recognize that and realize that and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The estimated cost for the mental health bill is around $130 million. Lawmakers need to decide how to fund it.

Crider said, “I’m a member of the appropriations committee, so I’m going to be there fighting for funding in order to make this program really as effective as it possible can be.”

Despite some funding challenges, Crider says, he’s hopeful that the bill will cross the finish line.