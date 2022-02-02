Politics

Indiana Senate leaders say substantial changes in works for GOP education bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Senate leaders on Tuesday said they don’t yet have a timeline for when a Republican-backed school curriculum bill might come up in their chamber.

The House last week sent the upper chamber a measure to prohibit teachers from teaching certain concepts involving one’s culpability for present or past injustices based on one’s race, ethnicity or political affiliation, concepts often associated with critical race theory. The measure has drawn strong opposition from education groups.

Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, is carrying the bill in the Senate. Her office said she is working on several changes based on input from parents and teachers. The bill has not yet been assigned to a committee. Rogers’ office said she is unable to comment further until those amendments are finalized.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, struck a similar tone Tuesday afternoon. He said once Rogers finalizes her amendments, Senate leaders will consider whether they see a viable path forward. Bray put the Senate’s version of the bill on ice early last month, saying he had concluded there was no path forward for it. The move came after the Senate bill sponsor said teachers should be neutral in their approach to teaching about fascism and Nazism, comments for which he has since apologized.

Both Bray and his Democratic counterpart, Indianapolis Sen. Greg Taylor, said they expect a more tumultuous second half of session as their chamber grapples with the education bill, restrictions on employer vaccine mandates and a ban on transgender girls joining girls’ K-12 sports teams. Taylor said he expects the Senate will look at those bills differently, adding he believes the Senate to be “more pragmatic” than the House on those issues.

Lawmakers are off the rest of this week. They will return next week and must adjourn no later than March 14.