Indiana Senate Democrats announce new leader amid sexual harassment claims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Amid sexual harassment allegations for the current leadership, the Indiana Senate Democratic Caucus announced a change in leadership for the upcoming 124th General Assembly.

Sen. Shelli Yoder will be the new Senate minority leader, replacing Sen. Greg Taylor who is facing multiple sexual harassment allegations by former staffers.

“Yoder brings a wealth of experience and a passion for advocacy, particularly in reproductive rights, educational access and health care equity,” Democrats said in a press release.

Taylor served as Senate minority leader since 2020

Yoder will be joined by Sen. Andrea Hunley who will act as assistant minority leader, Sen. Rodney Pol Jr. as caucus chair, Sen. La Keisha Jackson as assistant caucus chair, and Sen. J.D. Ford as caucus whip.