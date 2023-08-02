Indiana Solicitor General to step down from office

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s first-ever solicitor general, Thomas Fisher, is leaving the role and going to the private sector, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Wednesday.

The solicitor general oversees litigation that involves constitutional challenges. He joined the Office of the Attorney General in 2001 and became Solicitor General in 2005.

Fisher will join EdChoice, which is a nonprofit education organization.

“I am a lawyer who believes in a calling,” Fisher said in a Wednesday statement. “And after two decades in the Office of Attorney General, I have been called to advance the cause of liberty on a new front.”

During his time as solicitor general, Fisher argued before the U.S. Supreme Court five times, and in front of the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and the Indiana Supreme Court dozens of times.

Rokita is conducting a nationwide search for his successor, according to the statement.