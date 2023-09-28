Indiana state comptroller Tera Klutz will resign in November

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State Comptroller Tera Klutz announced Thursday she will resign in November after nearly seven years in the state post that recently saw her title changed from Indiana’s state auditor to comptroller.

Klutz said she submitted her resignation to Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday morning and has notified her staff that she would continue as comptroller through Nov. 30.

Klutz, a Republican, did not elaborate on why she had decided to step down, saying in a statement that “I am excited about my next chapter — spending more time with family and friends, and returning to a career in the private sector.”

She was appointed state auditor by Holcomb in 2017 to finish the remainder of now-Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s term following Crouch’s 2016 election as lieutenant governor. Klutz was then elected to a four-year term as auditor in 2018 and reelected in 2022.

Her title became state comptroller on July 1 under legislation state lawmakers passed this year.

Klutz cited among her accomplishments during her tenure the implementation of a more efficient way to pay the state’s bills in half the time and modernizing Indiana’s state payroll system.

Holcomb said in a statement that Klutz, the first CPA to serve in the statewide post, “has been a faithful fiscal steward with a keen focus on transparency and accountability, most notably by modernizing technology.”

A message was left Thursday by The Associated Press with the governor’s office seeking information on when Holcomb was expected to select Klutz’s successor.