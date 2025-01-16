Communications expert, IU Indy prof discuss on Braun’s remote work order

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s new governor, Mike Braun, is requiring all state government employees be back in the office this summer.

The executive order was one of the new governor’s first acts in office. News 8 first reported Wednesday afternoon about the change.

Executive Order 25-16 calls for employees to return by July 1, giving them time to adjust to the change.

The governor says the shift to remote work happened because of the COVID-19 pandemic and, since that is over, it is time for state employees to return to the office full time.

This is part of a larger trend requiring employees to return to the office.

Elizabeth Malatestinic, a professor in human resource management at Indiana University Indianapolis, said Wednesday that some data from Standford suggests working from home makes people more productive. “There’ve been a number of studies that show people have been more productive at home. When you think about it you take away the time of commuting. People have a tendency at home to maybe have a sandwich at the desk. You’re also not distracted by coworkers.”

She also says another Standford study shows hybrid work — working from home half the week — is more productive than fully remote work.

She says, in any case, changes need to be clearly communicated. “I think transparency is really important. You need to communicate it as this is a positive for us as an organization.”

In his announcement, Braun says he wants to see state employees working for Hoosiers in person.”We believe in the value of in-person collaboration and believe this will foster a more connected state workforce,” the order said.

Robert Vane, the president and chief executive officer of Veteran Strategies Inc., a communications firm in Indianapolis, said he understands a desire to work from home but wants to see government workers accessible to the public. “I know there’s cellphone and texting and email and Zoom and all that sort of thing, but I want my public officials at their workstation just in case I need them.”

Braun’s executive order agrees. It said that an “efficient government requires all agencies to be accountable to taxpayers by ensuring state employees operate at the best of their abilities.”

The executive order directs government agencies to draft policies that allow limited exceptions that allow remote work.