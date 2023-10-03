Indiana state Rep. Jerry Torr won’t seek reelection, will retire after 28 years

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime state Rep. Jerry Torr will not seek reelection next year to his central Indiana seat and will retire at the end of his current term after 28 years in the Indiana House, he announced Tuesday.

The Carmel Republican represents House District 39, which includes Carmel and southern Westfield in Hamilton County. He has served in the Indiana House since 1996 and is currently chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

Torr said in a news release that he plans to concentrate on his career in title insurance after his term ends next year and that he believes Indiana’s future remains bright.

“During my time as a state representative, we’ve made Indiana one of the most attractive places in the country to start and grow a business, and our local communities continue to reap the rewards through record growth in population, development and opportunity,” he said.

Torr’s district, once a safe Republican seat, has been increasingly competitive in recent years, The Indianapolis Star reported. In November 2022, Torr defeated Democratic challenger Matt McNally by nearly 5 percentage points. McNally has announced plans to run again.

Torr authored legislation in 2012 that made Indiana a so-called right-to-work state by banning unions from collecting mandatory fees from workers. In 2005, he sponsored legislation that moved all of Indiana’s 92 counties to daylight saving time for the first time since most of the state opted out under state and federal legislation passed in the early 1970s.