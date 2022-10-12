Politics

Indiana Supreme Court allows abortion law injunction to stand, sets January hearing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court has agreed to take immediate jurisdiction in the legal fight over the state’s new abortion law.

The state’s highest court granted a request by Attorney General Todd Rokita to skip the Court of Appeals.

The court also rejected a request to lift an injunction blocking enforcement of the law.

A special judge issued an injunction blocking enforcement of the ban just days after it took effect Sept. 15.

The law, passed in August by a special session of the General Assembly, bans abortions in the state with exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies and the life and health of the mother.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the injunction in January.

A Marion County judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday on another potential injunction in a second abortion lawsuit.

That suit, filed by the ACLU of Indiana on behalf of the group Hoosier Jews for Choice, claims the new abortion law violates the state’s freedom act.

Statement