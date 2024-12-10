Indiana Supreme Court asked to clear way for Joseph Corcoran’s execution

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana filed another brief Monday asking for the Indiana Supreme Court to again clear the way for the execution of Joseph Corcoran.

In the Monday filing, the Attorney General’s Office argues that “Corcoran himself has told this Court that he does not wish to pursue further litigation. And Corcoran’s attorneys have presented no reasonable likelihood of success on the merits justifying a stay of his execution date.”

Corcoran is set to die by lethal injection Dec. 18.

A jury convicted the Fort Wayne man of four counts of murder in a June 1997 shooting deaths of four men.

The Indiana Supreme Court rejected a similar request for a stay of execution last week.

Corcoran has asked that his attorneys stop all appeals and allow his death to happen.

Corcoran, in a notarized affidavit, told the court last week, “I, Joseph Edward Corcoran, do not wish to litigate my case further. I am guilty of the crime I was convicted of, and accept the findings of all the appellate courts. The long drawn out appeal history has addressed all the issues I wished to appeal, such as the issue of competency. Therefore, I am hereby making this statement to the Court through this affidavit: I do not wish to proceed with more and/or endless litigation. Thus, I urge this Court not to accept my counsel’s motion and petition to litigate further.”

Corcoran would be the first execution in Indiana in 15 years.