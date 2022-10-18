Politics

Indianapolis city leaders break ground for solid-waste garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city government on Tuesday broke ground on a new solid-waste garage.

City leaders say the $11.5 million project will provide needed space for Department of Public Works vehicles. The current garage has been around more than 70 years; it was built when the city was half its current size.

Steve Quick, president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 725, said a Tuesday news conference, “We’ve got 114 employees that interact, exit and enter the building on a regular basis. The bathrooms are horrible. When it rains it leaks, and this helps the morale. Now, they have space. They know that they’re respected. They know that the city cares, the administration cares, the union cares about their well-being.”

The new facility will be on the current Belmont campus. It’s designed to last for the next 40 years.